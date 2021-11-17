Ardabil’s ‘biggest’ 5-star hotel under construction

TEHRAN – Private investors are now constructing a 5-star hotel, which according to local officials would be the “biggest” of its kind in the northwestern Ardabil province.

“Construction operation of what would be the biggest five-star hotel in Ardabil province is ongoing in [the touristic region of] Aznav in Khalkhal county,” Khalkhal’s governor said on Tuesday.

The seven-story hotel would have 350 beds in an area of 11,000 square meters, Masud Yeganeh said, CHTN reported.

Back in January, the provincial tourism chief, Nader Fallahi, announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across the mountainous province. “The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently,” the official said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabilis well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabilis usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM