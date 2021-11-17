Photographer Nodeh taking “Poems of Silence” to France in praise of hope, peace  

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mostafa Nodeh will visit France in December to showcase his latest collection, “Poems of Silence”, which he believes conveys a message of peace and hope.

The collection containing 20 photos created in black and white, Nodeh’s favorite genre, will be on view in an exhibition at the Art Culture Gallery in Bordeaux from December 4 to 11.

“What is pictured in the photos has a message of peace and hope, something that the modern world really needs,” he told the Persian service of ISNA on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with Diako Art, an agency that presents and supports artists from West Asia working in the fields of visual arts, cinema and music.

Nodeh said that the idea to showcase the collection in France came to his mind two years ago, but the pandemic forced him to postpone his plan to organize the exhibition.

“Due to the artistic atmosphere in France and the French people’s respect for art, especially for conceptual art, this exhibit seems to provide an opportunity for me to communicate with people through the language of art in a simple and, at the same time, philosophical environment,” noted Nodeh, who is also a painter.

“In the past, my art in the form of painting has helped me to represent my inner world, and now it has been presented in the form of photography, which talks about looking at things as simply as possible while ignoring time and place in the hustle and bustle of the complicated world,” he added.

He said that his photos enjoy an uncomplicated setting, which comes from his desire to play with light and forms to represent the contrasts in his uncluttered inner world under the influence of his straightforward lifestyle.

“What makes my works attractive is exploring these contrasts, and nature also illustrates many good examples of these contrasts,” Nodeh stated.

In a world with numerous renowned artists, he said that organizing an exhibition in other countries for a photograph from Iran is a difficult task and added, “Talking about the concept of life through the language of art gives me a chance for a dialogue with everyone.”

Photo: “Sky” by Mostafa Nodeh.

