Iran calls on countries not to issue hasty statements on IAEA claims

TEHRAN — Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, acting representative of Iran in international organizations in Vienna Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said that the IAEA's new quarterly report on the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal states that the UN nuclear watchdog has been continuing its verification and oversight activities regarding Iran's related commitments, urging the countries not to make hasty remarks about the report.

According to the IAEA report, Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The report said that the total amount now includes 113.8 kg (251 lbs) enriched to 20 percent, up from 84.3 (186 lbs) in September, and 17.7 kg (39 lbs) enriched up to 60%, up from 10 kg (22 lbs) in September.

The report also denied an involvement of the UN nuclear watchdog in an act of sabotage on a nuclear site in Karaj, saying, “The IAEA director general categorically rejects the idea that Agency cameras played a role in assisting any third party to launch an attack on the Tesa Karaj complex.”

Iran never blamed the IAEA for the act of sabotage on June 23, which damaged the monitoring equipment. Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami called the sabotage act “a terrorist attack,” blaming it on Israel.

In that regard, Ghaebi also said that Iran has asked IAEA to help investigate the sabotage act.

The Iranian representative also said that all the activities are being done with the IAEA knowledge, including the installation of new centrifuge machines and enrichment to purity of 60% beyond the JCPOA-permitted level of 3.67%.

Iran increased its nuclear activities a year after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.