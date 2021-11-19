Iran’s mobile museum of peace & culture arrives in Sierra Leone

TEHRAN – A mobile museum dedicated to Iranian culture and peace has arrived in Sierra Leone in West Africa.

“Designed in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, it is Iran’s first mobile museum, which has been put on show in several domestic and international destinations so far,” the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The recent trip aims to teach handicrafts to artists, instructors at Sierra Leone University of the Arts, and individuals for 10 days, Mohammadreza Pahlevan said on Friday, CHTN reported.

Three female masters in handicrafts from Mashhad will hold three to five classes and workshops during this period with the aim of creating employment and entrepreneurship, the official added.

A handicrafts exhibition featuring works in the fields of pottery, traditional jewelry, embroidery, and local dolls was also opened on Tuesday on the sidelines of the museum, he noted.

The museum’s mission is to spread messages of peace and friendship to countries around the world, he mentioned.



ABU/AFM