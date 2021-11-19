Iran, Georgia agree to expand trade ties

TEHRAN - In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Akbar Ghasemi and Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, the two sides have reached an agreement to increase the volume of economic and trade cooperation.

According to Iran’s embassy in Tbilisi, during the meeting, the officials reviewed various issues, including facilitation of economic exchanges, ways to promote economic opportunities for entrepreneurs, exports, removal of obstacles in the way of Iranian investors, transit routes, and regional energy networks.

Turnava and Ghasemi also discussed ways to address other topics such as holding economic and trade exhibitions at the provincial level, enhancing road networks, following up on committee meetings held regarding the Persian Gulf and Black Sea transport corridor, promoting startups, holding economic webinars, encouraging the private sector, and enhancing balanced tourism.

Georgia and Iran have close economic and political relations and hundreds of Iranian companies have registered in Georgia.

EF/