Nahid Zamani, Mahshid Hashemi win awards at cartoon contest on violence against women 

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonists Nahid Zamani and Mahshid Hashemi have been honored at the Take a Step against Violence toward Women International Cartoon Competition in Turkey.

Zamani won third prize for her diptych featuring two farmers who receive medals in the upper part. The lower part shows the male farmers standing idly by with the medals on their chests while some women are working hard on the farm.

Hashemi received a special jury prize for her cartoon depicting the icons of a man and woman and an equal sign designed in the shape of weapons targeting the woman.

The winners of the cartoon competition organized by the Kutahya Dumlupinar University Faculty of Fine Arts and the Governorship of Kutahya, a city in western Turkey, were announced last Monday.

First prize was given to Oleksiy Kustovsky from Ukraine and Nikola Listes from Croatia won second prize.

Another work by Listes was also awarded a special jury prize. The jury honored Italian cartoonist Marco De Angelis with a special prize as well.

The award ceremony and an exhibition will be organized on November 25 to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Iranian cartoonist Farzaneh Vaziritaba was a member of the jury, which also had Dogan Arslan and Menekse Cam from Turkey, Galym Boranbayev from Kazakhstan, Doaa El Adl from Egypt, Mihai Ignat from Romania, Anita Kunz from Canada, Mojmir Mihatov from Croatia, Marilena Nardi from Italy, Elena Ospina from Colombia and Zygmunt Zaradkiewicz from Poland.

“Watching the cartoon exhibitions and even using them as educational material will increase the sustainability and impact value of the cartoons that will appear after the competition,” said the organizers earlier.

Photo: This work by Iranian cartoonist Nahid Zamani won third prize at the Take a Step against Violence toward Women International Cartoon Competition in Turkey.



MMS/YAW