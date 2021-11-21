Leader writes commendation for memoirs “Cry in Solitude”

TEHRAN – A book entitled “Cry in Solitude” has received a commendation from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Published by Hemaseye Yaran in summer 2020, the book contains the memoirs of Ashraf Sadat Montazeri, the mother of Mohammad Memarian, a 13-year-old volunteer who was martyred in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. The book has been authored by Akram Eslami.

The commendation was unveiled in a special ceremony held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Sunday to celebrate a day from the 29th edition of the Iran Book Week named after “Books, Martyrs’ Mothers and Women in the Sacred Defense”.



“With a thirst and eagerness, I read this incredible book that cleansed my eyes and heart,” the Leader said in the commendation written on February 28.

He added, “Everything is perfect in this book; the narrative is excellent, narration is excellent, writing is excellent, editing and compilation are excellent, and there is great regard for ‘the master of martyrs’ [Imam Hussein (AS)] shown by him and his mother.”

“There are no greater spiritual assets possessed by the country and the revolution than these. Another great asset is the fine and influential writing ability that is needed for the maternal love story,” he noted.

The Leader said that the writer must “definitely” be appreciated.

In this book, Montazeri recounts how she began her life with her husband, Habib, a construction worker, in his paternal house, raising Mohammad, his brother and three sisters.

Many books have previously received commendations from Ayatollah Khamenei. One of the latest examples is for “Twenty Years Later”, a novel written by Salman Kadivar about the reign of Muawiah I, the founder and first caliph of the Umayyad Caliphate.

Another recent example is his commendation for “The Sun’s House” published by the Astan Qods Razavi. The book contains reports on the restoration of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

The Leader has also praised many memoirs of Iranian war veterans and their wives, including “Daughter of Sheena”, “When the Moonlight Was Missing”, “The Eleventh Golestan” and “Water Never Dies”.

Photo: This combination photo shows a poster for “Cry in Solitude” and Ayatollah Khamenei’s commendation for the book.

MMS/YAW