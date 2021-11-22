TEDPIX jumps 20,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), jumped 20,192 points to 1.407 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.11 billion securities worth 44.19 trillion rials (about $1.052 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 15,724 points, and the second market’s index gained 37,746 points.

TEDPIX rose 58,000 points (4.1 percent) to 1.456 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Iran Khodro Group, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed ones.

In a meeting with the representatives of over 30 major companies active in the capital market, on November 1, to exchange ideas for resolving issues and developing the economy, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said his ministry plans to make the economy more predictable and eliminate pricing systems that are harmful to the capital market and the stock exchange industry.

The official noted that the government will follow new strategies to compensate for the budget deficit by making government assets more productive and also by selling surplus properties.

“The task of the Economy Ministry and the Securities and Exchange Organization is to develop tools and institutions in order to create a transparent, efficient, and predictable market,” Khandouzi stated.

