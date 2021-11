TEHRAN – Iran international middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi has suffered a broken leg in the Turkey’s volleyball league.

The Fenerbahce player suffered the right foot fracture in the match against Yeni Kızıltepespor on Sunday.

The Turkish media reports suggest that Mousavi has started the therapy.

The 35-year-old player joined the Turkish giants in May.

Mousavi represented Iran at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.