Power grid stable, no problem in electricity supply

TEHRAN- Managing Director of Iran Grid Management Company Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi announced the stability of the country's electricity network and the lack of problems in supplying electricity to subscribers.

“At present, we do not have any generation restrictions or restrictions that are due to fuel shortages in the power plant and lead to blackouts in the country”, the official reiterated.

Regarding partial and scattered blackouts across the country, Rajabi Mashhadi said: "Although partial incidents may lead to partial and scattered blackouts in some parts of the country, our colleagues are taking immediate action to resolve such cases."

Earlier this month, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian said his ministry plans to construct and put into operation 21 new power plant units by the next summer’s peak consumption period (Iranian calendar’s summer begins on June 22).

According to Mehrabian, his ministry is following a comprehensive program for adding 30,000 megawatts (MW) to the country’s power generation capacity by the end of the current government incumbency.

Speaking in a meeting with the members of the Parliament Energy Committee on Tuesday evening, the minister said: “According to the plan submitted to the parliament, the Ministry of Energy will increase the capacity of the country’s power plants by 30,000 megawatts.”

"Currently, for the next year’s summer peak [consumption period], we are taking the necessary measures to bring 21 new [power plant] units on stream; Of course, the exact schedule for the operation of these units is prepared and will be provided in the form of weekly reports,” he added.

