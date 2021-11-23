Grossi faces candid truth in Iran

TEHRAN — After intensive meetings with the Iranian officials, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi faced some candid truths, as the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (EEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said that a pin was put to all the misunderstandings raised by the IAEA.

Eslami noted that the Iran-IAEA case is a technical one.

“The whole issue between Iran and the Agency (IAEA) is a technical one, and the Agency will not take into account or be influenced by the political issues and conspiracy theories of Iran's enemies in Iran's advancing nuclear program.” Eslami said in a joint press conference with Grossi who visited Tehran on Monday night.

“Grossi has repeatedly stated in today’s meeting that he has not seen any deviations in Iran's nuclear program, and Iran is pursuing its nuclear activities in accordance with treaties and regulations,” he added.

Eslami also noted that Grossi’s questions about the documents provided to the IAEA by the Westerners as evidence were answered.

“The case of some of these documents has been closed and some cases remain, so we agreed to terminate [further discussions on] all the cases.”

The nuclear chief indicated that the important thing is that Iran is determined to continue its nuclear program. “Another important issue is that Iran is determined in its nuclear program. This issue is on our agenda and the International Atomic Energy Agency will help Iran in this regard.”

He added, “We agreed that the Agency would assist Iran in [nuclear] matters relating to the lives of the people.”

For his part, Grossi said that he is looking to “deepen dialogue” with Iran.

“Couple of months ago, when I was here, we agreed with Dr. Eslami that we would be returning to continue in our joint work in clarifying a number of issues…, and also to continue and deepen our dialogue with the government of Iran,” the Argentinian diplomat noted.

During the press conference, Grossi also said, “He will have intensive talks, and hopes to end the day on a positive note.”

He added, “Our work has been intense in the course of morning, and we are continuing at this point our negotiations with a view to finding common ground. There are a number of issues that we are working and as the president (Eslami) just said it is very important that we put this in the perspective of the peaceful nuclear program of Iran at a time where climate change demands we work together, that we add clean nuclear energy to the matrices around the world, and as was discussed just a few days ago in Glasgow. So we will now multiply our efforts with a view to concluding our exchanges today in a positive note.”

Grossi meets Iranian FM for first time

Later on Tuesday, Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. It was his first meeting with Iran’s chief diplomat.

After the meeting, the two issued statements. Amir Abdollahian said that the IAEA must continue its technical job within the framework of the duties assigned to it and stop taking political stances.

He emphasized Iran’s will is to have “constructive interaction” with the IAEA in the framework of safeguards. He also expressed hope that the Iran-IAEA interaction would develop further after this meeting.

For his part, Grossi said that he is ready to continue his close cooperation with Iran with goodwill and resolve the remaining technical issues between Iran and the IAEA in the coming months.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh underlined the need for the IAEA to remain solely technical and avoid being used as a tool by some parties to advance their interests.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh commented on Grossi’s visit and hoped for the IAEA to remain professional.

“We hope this trip would be as constructive as previous trips. We have always advised the Agency to stay on the path of technical cooperation and not allow some countries to advance their political intentions in the name of the Agency. We make our decision within the framework of developments and circumstances,” Khatibzadeh said.

The IAEA has politicized the Iran nuclear file for quite a long time. The way the UN atomic watchdog is now dealing with Iran’s nuclear issue has been heavily criticized by Iranian officials.

There is the issue of the director-general’s ingratitude toward Iran’s remarkable cooperation with the IAEA in the past. Over the past few weeks, Grossi has been pressing for a meeting with Iranian officials. Now that he has got his chance, the world is curious to know how this “constructive” trip is reflected in the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on November 24.

