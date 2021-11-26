“Maya” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Maya” by prominent Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder has recently been published in Persian by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mehrdad Bazyari, the 1999 novel tells the stories of John Spooke, an English author who is grieving for his dead wife; Frank Andersen, a Norwegian evolutionary biologist estranged from his wife Vera; and an enigmatic Spanish couple, Ana and Jose, who are absorbed in their love for each other, who meet on the Fijian island of Taveuni.

As the action moves from Fiji to Spain, from the present to the past, unfolding further stories within the stories, the novel reveals an astonishing richness and complexity.

Like his other novels, Gaarder tries to explore philosophical concepts and ideas through the story of the book.

His international bestseller, “Sophie’s World”, has also been published in Persian by several publishers.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder’s book “Maya”

