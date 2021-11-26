Permanent exhibition of Iranian knowledge-based products to be held in Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN - A permanent exhibition and export center of Iranian knowledge-based products will be held in Bishkek as a trade center between Iran and Kazakhstan, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The exhibition will be held by Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) as part of a program for supporting the country’s knowledge-based companies and startups activities in foreign markets.

The mentioned program is aimed at developing the export market of knowledge-based companies by holding permanent exhibitions in foreign countries and also by helping them participate in prestigious international exhibitions.

The exhibition is a one-year opportunity for knowledge-based companies to promote their products in the Kyrgyzstan and Eurasian markets, in order to find new customers, use production capacities, establish joint ventures, and receive export services from foreign brokers.

Showcasing the products, marketing of products in Kyrgyzstan, market monitoring and initial price analysis of similar products and pricing consulting, holding meetings and business negotiations with Kyrgyz companies, consulting on obtaining certificates and product standards in this country, facilitating foreign exchange transfers, consulting the transportation of goods and products to the target country are among the services provided for the companies participating in this one-year exhibition.

Earlier this month, a high-ranking Kyrgyz delegation headed by the country’s Economy and Commerce Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev visited Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials and discuss expanding economic ties.

During his visit to Tehran, Amangeldiev met with Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi.

In the meeting with Khandouzi, the Kyrgyz minister underlined the need to develop economic and trade relations between the two countries. He pointed to Kyrgyzstan and Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and underlined the union's capacity to develop trade relations between the two countries.

Khandouzi for his part referred to the determination of the Iranian government for developing relations with neighboring countries as well as the countries in the region and emphasized the need to create the necessary facilities to promote and improve the activities of businessmen and traders of the two countries.

