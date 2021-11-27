Iran firm on constructive cooperation with IAEA based on CSA: diplomat

TEHRAN – Tehran is resolute on continuing constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in line with its commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), acting head of Iran’s mission in the Vienna-based IAEA said on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to its commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the Agency and has made its utmost efforts in this regard to allay the Agency’s technical concerns," Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said.

"Iran has also voluntarily continued its various practical and constructive interactions with the Agency and has cooperated closely with the Agency to address issues related to a number of unimportant issues,” Ghaebi said, adding, “Unfortunately, Iran's positive and constructive approach has not been responded to properly by the Agency, which could impede future interactions between the two sides."

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran has never decreased its interactions with the IAEA under the CSA.

He insisted on Iran’s long-held position that observing the principles of independence, impartiality, and professionalism would play a very important role in serving the interests of Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog alike.

Ghaebi urged all IAEA member states to heed the Agency's long-term interests and avoid any political interference.