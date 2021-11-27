Iran’s Eskandarzadeh wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Saeid Eskandarzadeh of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Saturday.

He lifted 150kg in the men’s up to 80kg category to not only secure him the gold but set a new Asian junior record.

The Tbilisi 2021 World Senior Championships starts on Sunday marking the first time the competition takes place in Europe since the first edition in Uppsala, Sweden in 1994.

Georgia will see the largest Para powerlifting competition in 2021 with 443 athletes from 68 nations - a growth in participation by 16 per cent compared to Nur-Sultan 2019.