Iran’s powerlifter Gharibshi wins gold at 2021 Tbilisi

TEHRAN – Aliakbar Gharibshi seized a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Sunday.

He lifted 251kg in the men’s up to 107kg category and won the gold. He also bettered the world record by four kilograms.

Mongolian powerlifter Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar came second with 244kg.

Gharibshi’s countryman Saman Razi also won a bronze medal by lifting 235kg.

Iran’s Hamed Solhipour had previously won a gold in the 97kg and Amir Jafari (65kg) and Rouhollah Rostami (80kg) claimed two silver medals.

The tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

Photo by Para Powerlifting