Tbilisi 2021: Iran’s Rouhollah Rostami seizes silver

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Rostami of Iran won a silver medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Friday.

Gu Xiaofei of China won the gold medal by lifting 230kg and got his revenge over Rostami for losing the Paralympic First place medal in Tokyo.

Rostami finished in second with 230kg.

The bronze medal went to Iraqi powerlifter Egyptian Mohamed Elelfat in the men’s up to 80kg with 217kg.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Amir Jafari had won a silver medal in the men’s up to 65kg.

The tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

Photo by: Para Powerlifting