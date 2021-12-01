Iran’s powerlifter Jafari takes silver at Tbilisi 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian Para powerlifter Amir Jafari Arangeh seized a silver medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Wednesday.

He finished in second place with 192kg.

Hocine Bettir of Algeria won the gold medal with 194kg.

The bronze medal went to Thomas Kure of Nigeria who lifted 190kg.

The 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships is a powerlifting competition for athletes with a disability. It is held in Tbilisi, Georgia from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

He had won the silver medal at the Mexico City 2017 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.