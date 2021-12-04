Iran’s Solhipour claims gold at 2021 World Para Powerlifting

TEHRAN – Hamed Solhipour seized Iran’s first gold at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships underway in Tbilisi, Georgia on Saturday.

With an impressive drive for 225kg, Solhipour retained his crown in the men’s up to 97kg to win back-to-back titles.

“I’m very happy and delighted”, commented Solhipour. “And I think I deserve this medal.”

Consistency was key for Egypt’s Hany Abdelhady. The African champion was the only athlete to complete three successful lifts and the last one bagged him silver (223kg).

A courageous lift of 220kg in the third round saw Jordan’s Mutaz Aljuneidi leapfrog his way onto the podium to win bronze.

Iran’s Amir Jafari in the men’s up to 65kg and Rouhollah Rostami in the men’s up to 80kg had previously won two silver medals.

The tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.