Cyclists stage rally to highlight rural tourism

TEHRAN – Some cyclists took part in a rally in rural areas of the western province of Kordestan on Saturday to promote rural tourism in the region, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

In addition to promoting the development of tourism in the province, the rally aimed to highlight the province’s attractions and biking culture as well, CHTN quoted Yaqub Guylian as saying on Sunday.

As a result of such programs, tourism is expected to boom in the region after the coronavirus, the official added.

When it comes to rural tourism Iran, which has many pristine yet diverse natural settings, has many to offer to nature lovers. Rural tourism as well as agritourism and farm-stays can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Sightseers may stay with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Rural tourism, most of all, sets the ground for economic development in rural areas by creating additional income and employment. It can also improve the social wellbeing in rural areas, for instance by stimulating improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, and electricity networks.

The World Tourism Organization sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

