Wildlife population in Golestan National Park increased by 30%

TEHRAN – Some 8,283 urials and deer were identified in Golestan National Park at the end of the autumnal wildlife census focusing on herbivorous species, which is an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

The autumnal census focusing was conducted on November 24-25 by 120 environmentalists and experts from the Department of Environment, and nature lovers, Mehdi Teymouri, head of the Golestan National Park, said, IRNA reported.

Stretched to 87,402 hectares, Golestan National Park is home to half of the country's mammals. Some 8,283 urials and deer were identified in the national park, which, compared to more than 5,000 wildlife species counted last year, shows a 30 percent increase, he added.

Noting that the wildlife population of Golestan National Park in the 1350s (1970s) to be more than 18,000, he expressed hope that the good cooperation between officials, nature lovers, and locals in supporting wildlife will significantly increase the population of animal species in the park over the next years.

The national park is a unique refuge for wildlife that has been facing problems in recent years due to man-made damages.

Stretched to 87,402 hectares, it is home to one-seventh of Iran's plant species, one-third of all birds, and half of the country's mammals, hosting 1,350 plant species and 302 wildlife species. It has been listed as one of the top fifty ecosystems on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1930.

So far, 150 species of birds have been identified in Golestan National Park. Golden Eagle, eastern imperial eagle, saker falcon, falcon, and bearded vulture are among the endangered birds of the park. Other birds of Golestan National Park include common pheasants, shrikes, griffon vulture, rosy starling, typical warblers, wheatears, finches, and common blackbirds.

The Golestan park holds a share of 3 species of amphibians and 24 species of reptiles.

FB/MG



