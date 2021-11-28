Book delves back into past to explore mysteries about General Soleimani’s character 

TEHRAN – A book analyzing the character of General Qassem Soleimani through articles written by a number of Iran’s senior officials has recently been published.

The articles have been selected by Ahad Karimkhani for the book entitled “Mysteries about Soleimani”.

IRGC chief Hossein Salami; Ali-Akbar Velayati, the Leader’s adviser on international affairs; Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian; and former diplomat Mohammad-Sadeq Kharrazi are among the people whose articles have been published in the book.

“Mysteries about Soleimani still remain locked and seem not to be revealed easily, but this book explores General Qassem Soleimani’s way of thinking and working through analyzing articles written by Iranian commanders and officials, which had been closely or indirectly in contact with him,” Karimkhani wrote in a preface to the book published by Khatte Moqaddam.

“This book illustrates the views of political leaders and social scholars about a military personality whose social impacts increasingly add extra dimensions to his characteristics,” he added.

Karimkhani also wrote, “He was a person who has become a social and historical phenomenon so that the Leader calls his good manner and the concepts created about him the ‘School of Soleimani’.”

“Soleimani, his character and way of working need further discussions, study and research, and ‘Mysteries about Soleimani’ is one of the first endeavors made in this direction,” he noted.

General Soleimani has been the subject of numerous books published following the martyrdom of the chief of IRGC Quds Force in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Khatte Moqaddam Publications released “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi.

Giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Soleimani through his discourses and memories has been translated into several languages in 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, France and Afghanistan.

The Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute published the book “Great Commander”, which contains a series of articles written by Iraqi cultural figures.

In addition, the Iranian Cultural Office in Baghdad published a book on Soleimani both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

The book contains interviews with 18 political and religious officials, experts and analysts.

Photo: A poster for “Mysteries about Soleimani”.

