Iran defeat Bahrain at 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Bahrain for second time in three days in a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian qualifier on Monday.

The Persians emerged victorious over Bahrain 100-64 in Group D.

Mostafa Hashemi’s meh had defeated Bahrain 82-66 on Friday in Tehran.

Syria and Kazakhstan are also in the group.

The next edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines with seven nations from Asia and Oceania qualifying for the 32-country field.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will serve as qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics, where the top two teams from each of the Americas and Europe, and the top team from each of Africa, Asia and Oceania, will qualify alongside the tournament's host France.