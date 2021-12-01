Iran, Tajikistan confer on implementing agricultural co-op MOU

TEHRAN -Iranian Ambassador to Dushanbe Mohammad Taghi Saberi and the Tajik Agriculture Minister Sulaymon Rizoi Ziyozoda discussed expanding agricultural ties between the two countries and the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two sides for agricultural cooperation, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

In a post on his social media, Saberi stated that in the meeting with Rizoi Ziyozoda, the two sides reviewed the ways for implementing the agricultural cooperation MOU signed between the two countries during the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Tajikistan in September.

Bolstering mutual agriculture cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries in various agricultural sectors were discussed in the meeting, Saberi added.

President Raisi visited Dushanbe to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on September 18.

Last week, the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Zulfiya Davlatzoda in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to discuss promoting ties in the fields of art and culture.

EF/

Photo: Iranian Ambassador to Dushanbe Mohammad Taghi Saberi (1st R) and Tajik Agriculture Minister Sulaymon Rizoi Ziyozoda (2nd L)