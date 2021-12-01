Designing your office: 5 tips to maximize productivity and wellness

Whether working from home or at the office, it is certainly critical to cultivate an atmosphere of productivity. It has been proven over time that a well-designed workspace can have a huge impact on your ability to focus, and most importantly, stay focused. While it may not be possible to completely redesign your office space, here are 5 tips to boost productivity at work and promote well-being:

Soak-Up Natural Light

Lighting plays a crucial role in productivity and wellness. In fact, recent research has shown that workspaces that allow ample inflow of natural lighting result in improved moods and higher energy levels for employees. Moreover, it has been proven that daylight exposure reduces stress and boosts focus in the workplace. In reverse, poor lighting generally increases fatigue, headaches and irritation, and as a result significantly disrupts productivity and wellness.

One way to amplify the natural light you do have is by using mirrors and reflective furniture. If you have little access to daylight, consider using natural light bulbs that mimic the appearance of natural light, or installing indirect lighting, which is bright but doesn’t cause eye strain.

Go for Ergonomic Workstations

Office furniture can have a huge impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of employees. As we spend most of our time seated during our shifts, a beautiful but poorly designed workstation will negatively affect our health over time. According to research, setting up a good workstation involves putting the body in its neutral position, where the joints are properly aligned. The use of ergonomic office chairs is highly efficient in preventing strains and stress, which reduces neck and back pain. Height-adjustable desks are also a good ergonomic strategy that allow better customization of your workstation according to your height.

Bring in Nature: Biophilic Office Design

Often an afterthought, introducing greenery and natural elements in the office serve a great benefit. Putting plants in the office not only improves the air quality, but is also linked to better creativity and focus, and less stress, fatigue and sickness among the employees.

You can introduce natural elements by living green walls, a very popular feature in office design. Alternatively, an assortment of plants in different parts of your office space can create an environment that is conducive to increased motivation and happiness. In addition to that, introducing natural finishes such as wooden finishes and rough materials can also augment this biophilic accent. If you are tight on space, here are some products that perfectly combine office furniture and greenery.

Keep it clean and organized

An unorganized office will make it challenging for your mind to focus. Before starting your shift, we advise you to take some time to clean and organize your workspace. It is important to maintain a certain organization system that will help you keep your items in place and avoid constant clutter. Some useful products are under-desk storage systems, side cabinets and wire management cradles.

Add a Pop of Color

One of the simplest ways to boost productivity is through the strategic use of color. You’ve likely heard this before, but it has been proven scientifically that different colors have various impact on humans psychologically. For instance, when it comes to employee effectiveness, blue has been said to illicit productivity, while white can be uninspiring. Yellow and orange are associated with energy and creative thinking, so adding a pop of these colors in the lounge area or collaborative spaces can spark inspiration and innovative ideas. To encourage movement, you can add a pop of red.

Many factors come into play when it comes to employee productivity and wellness, but the physical workplace environment plays a significant role in keeping workers engaged and focused. While it may not always be possible to make significant change in your workspace, make adjustments wherever you can. A little modification can render a lot of impact.