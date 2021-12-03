What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Amir-Shahrokh Faryusefi.

Entitled “This Bird Doesn’t Sing in the Tight Cage”, the exhibition will be running until December 14 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Khosro Hassanzadeh is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Reza the Motorcyclist Returns” will run until December 10 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Ali Karimi are currently on display in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 12 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Leila Tara is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 13 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Manuchehr Motabar is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 15 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Parisa Rahmani is displaying her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Behind the Perforated Wall” will run until December 14 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Nazanin Zadmehr are currently on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Next City” will run until December 13 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Shirin Azadi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Institutions of Existence” runs until December 13 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Zahra Baqeri, Melika Tabamir, Mahtab Hosseinzadeh, Mana Tusi, Mohammad Talebi, Matin Fardad, Mahsa Jalali and several other artists is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 8 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.



Graphic design

* Graphic designs by Alborz Kazemi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 17 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by a number of celebrated Iranian artists, including Adak Jamshidian, Mohammad Ehsai, Parvaneh Etemadi, Aidin Aghdashlu, and Ahmad Esfandiari, is underway at Art ECO Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Yellow” will run until December 13 at the gallery that can be found at 12 Nilufar St. off Movahed Danesh St. in the Aqasieh neighborhood.

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Kia Vosuqikia, Nasrin Nushfar, Fatemeh Gudarzi, Mona Khademi, Farzaneh Kordi and several other artists.

The exhibit will run until December 7 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW