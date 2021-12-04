Tourism principal contributor to rural prosperity, governor says

TEHRAN – Tourism is the most important component of rural development in north-central Semnan province, Semnan’s Governor has announced.

In the province, tourism is considered an important priority of rural development, with villages being encouraged to utilize their existing resources, CHTN quoted Seyyed Mohammadreza Hashemi as saying on Saturday.

Villages in the province can have a decisive role in the development of tourism destinations and the increase of visitor stay and economic prosperity, he added.

In addition to paying attention to tourism infrastructure in rural areas, it is important to achieve wealth production and to take special care of the villages in the region, he noted.

Among the effective strategies for attracting and retaining tourists and developing tourism in Semnan is to introduce existing capacities in this field into the province’s cities and villages, which need a complete action plan, the governor mentioned.

He also emphasized that the promotion of tourism is a way for cities and villages in the province to play a part in economic development.

When it comes to rural tourism Iran, which has many pristine yet diverse natural settings, has many to offer to nature lovers. Rural tourism as well as agritourism and farm-stays can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Sightseers may stay with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Rural tourism, most of all, sets the ground for economic development in rural areas by creating additional income and employment. It can also improve the social wellbeing in rural areas, for instance by stimulating improvements in infrastructure, sanitation, and electricity networks.

The World Tourism Organization sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AFM