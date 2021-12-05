Tehran museum to host conference on linguistic heritage 

TEHRAN – The third edition of the national conference of linguistic heritage is scheduled to be held at the National Museum of Iran on February 21, 2022.

The conference will bring together academia, cuneiform experts, literary figures, anthropologists and archaeologists, and fellow students, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Papers and articles in the realms of dialectology, linguistic diversity, ancient Iranian languages, numismatic studies, calligraphic and linguistic heritage, and studies on ancient inscriptions can be submitted to the conference until February 4.

The selected articles of the conference will be published in reputable journals, the report added.

Persian language, also called Farsi, is a member of the Iranian branch of the Indo-Iranian language family. Old Persian, spoken until approximately the 3rd century BC, is attested by numerous inscriptions written in cuneiform, most notable of which is the great monument of Darius I at Bisotun, western Iran.

Middle Persian, spoken from the 3rd century BC to the 9th century CE, is represented by numerous epigraphic texts of Sasanian kings, written in Aramaic script; there is also varied literature in Middle Persian embracing both the Zoroastrian and the Manichaean religious traditions. Pahlavi was the name of the official Middle Persian language of the Sassanian empire, according to Britannica.

