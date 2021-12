TEHRAN – Iran and AZS Olsztyn volleyball team Meysam Salehi has been sidelined until the end of the PlusLiga due to shoulder injury.

AZS Olsztyn have wished him a quick recovery on the club’s Twitter account.

The 23-year-old player joined the Polish club in April.

Salehi was part of the Iran national team who won the title of the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Japan in September.