AZS Olsztyn terminate Meysam Salehi’s contract

TEHRAN – Polish volleyball club AZS Olsztyn have terminated their contract with Iranian outside hitter Meysam Salehi.

The Iranian international player has been sidelined until the end of the PlusLiga due to shoulder injury.

Salehi was part of the Iran national team who won the title of the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Japan in September.

On Friday, AZS Olsztyn announced the termination of the contract by mutual agreement with Salehi.

Salehi joined the Olsztyn at the beginning of the season and, but club’s president Tomasz Jankowski believes that he came to Poland with an injury.

“Salehi is a very good volleyball player with whom we had high hopes. He came to Olsztyn, however, with health problems. We tried to solve the problems, but in recent weeks the player has not been able to train normally,” Jankowski said in an interview with polsatsport.pl.

“Salehi will undergo a six-month rehabilitation after the surgery. Hopefully after that time, he will be able to play. However, there is a risk that rehabilitation may not go as well as everyone would like,” he added.

Indykpol AZS Olsztyn sit sixth in the PlusLiga table.