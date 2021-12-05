Deputy minister, intl. officials exchange views on tourism 

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian and several international officials have discussed ways to deepen ties in realms of traveling and cultural heritage.

Furthermore, they exchanged views on prospects of the virus-hit sector on the sidelines of the 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which was held from November 30 to December 3 in Madrid, Spain, IRNA reported on Sunday.

During the three-day conference, Shalbafian met with tourism officials from India, Oman, Iraq, Pakistan, Georgia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Turkey, Malaysia, and Russia, the report added.

In the meetings, he highlighted the impact of the management process during the coronavirus outbreak crisis and the importance of vaccination in reviving the tourism industry.

He also stressed the value of joint experiences, support for the tourism-related businesses of both nations, and the need for bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday, Shalbafian and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili discussed ways to develop bilateral ties and to gain previously-defined rural tourism targets.

Furthermore, they re-examined an international conference on rural tourism, which Iran plans to hold in its lesser-known provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan.

Shalbafian and Pololikashvili also exchanged views on the prospects of sustainable tourism both in the COVID and post-COVID eras.

The Islamic Republic seeks to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

ABU/AFM



