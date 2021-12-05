TEDPIX gains over 8,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 8,486 points to 1.343 million on Sunday.

Over 3,832 billion securities worth 26.832 trillion rials (about $638.8 million) were traded at the TSE on the mentioned day.

The first market’s index rose 6,965 points, and the second market’s index gained 14,740 points.

In a meeting with the representatives of over 30 major companies active in the capital market, on November 1, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said his ministry plans to make the economy more predictable and eliminate pricing systems that are harmful to the capital market and the stock exchange industry.

The official noted that the government will follow new strategies to compensate for the budget deficit by making government assets more productive and also by selling surplus properties.

“The task of the Economy Ministry and the Securities and Exchange Organization is to develop tools and institutions in order to create a transparent, efficient, and predictable market,” Khandouzi stated.

EF/