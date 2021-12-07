Iran to participate at "Hubert Wagner" memorial

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team have been invited to the 19th edition of "Hubert Wagner" memorial.

The competition will be held from Aug. 11 to 13, 2022 in Krakow, Poland.

Iran aim to take part in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship which are scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 11 in Russia.

Iran are in Pool F along with Argentina, the Netherlands and Egypt.

The Iranian team, headed by Behrouz Ataei, have not competed in the tournament since 2015.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a volleyball competition for national teams, organized by the Hubert Wagner foundation. There are men's competitions, organized only in Poland.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. This competition has been held every year, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.