Foolad eliminated from 2021 FIVB Volleyball Club World C’ship

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball team Foolad Sirjan were eliminated from the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship after suffering a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) loss against five-time Club World Championship winners Trentino.

Opposite Daniele Lavia led all scorers with 16 points (13 kills, two blocks, one ace), one more than Michieletto, who ended the match with 12 kills and one block besides his two aces.

Outside hitter Amirhossein Esfandiar was the only Sirjan Foolad player to reach double digits with ten points (eight kills, one block, one ace).

Foolad finished in sixth place in the six-team tournament. The Iranian team had lost to Brazilian Sada Cruzeiro on Wednesday in Group B.

Italian Cucine Lube Civitanova and Funvic Natal of Brazil also qualified for the semifinals from Group A.