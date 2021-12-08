Sada Cruzeiro beat Iran’s Foolad in 2021 FIVB Volleyball Club World C’ship

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball team Foolad Sirjan suffered a 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16) against Brazilian club Sada Cruzeiro Wednesday morning in 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Cuban outside hitter Miguel Angel Lopez led all scorers in the match with 20 points (15 kills, four blocks, one ace), while teammates Wallace de Souza, a Rio 2016 Olympic champion, and Otavio Pinto added 11 each.

Outside hitter Amirhossein Esfandiar was Foolad’s most prolific player with nine points (seven kills and two aces).

The second day of the tournament will feature the debut of the defending champions, Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova, who will play UPCN in Pool A. Fellow Italians Trentino Itas, who have won the tournament a record five times, play their first match in Pool B against Foolad.