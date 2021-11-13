Iran’s Foolad learn fate at Volleyball Club World Championships

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan learned their fate at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championships.

The Iranian team have been drawn with Italian club Itas Trentino and Sada Cruzeiro of Brazil in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova, Argentina’s UPCN Vóley Club and Brazilian Funvic Natal.

The Polish club Grupa Azoty ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle, originally qualified for the event as 2020-2021 CEV Champions League winners, were unable to confirm their participation due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The competition will be held in Betim, Brazil from Dec. 7 to 11.

Betim previously hosted the Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship in 2019 with the Italian Cucine Lube Civitanova claiming gold, Brazilian club Sada Cruzeiro winning silver and Russian club Zenit Kazan taking bronze.