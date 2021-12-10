Oil minister receives Azeri delegation

TEHRAN – An Azeri delegation headed by the Managing Director of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Ibrahim Abdullayev visited Tehran to meet with the Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and discuss expansion of cooperation, Shana reported.

As reported, the two sides discussed the development of gas cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, in line with the expansion of bilateral trade relations.

The implementation of the tripartite gas swap agreement between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan and the preparation of this agreement for implementation was among the topics of discussion.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji (4th R) and SOCAR Managing Director Rovnag Ibrahim Abdullayev (3rd R) hold talks in Tehran on Wednesday.