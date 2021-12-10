President Raisi visits Sassanid fortress in Lorestan

TEHRAN – On Friday morning, President Ebrahim Raisi toured Falak-ol-Aflak fortress during his visit to Lorestan province.

Raisi was accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Energy Minister, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister, Agriculture Minister, Culture Minister as well as Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Minister.

Falak-ol-Aflak is an imposing monument of Sassanids, which dominates the capital city of Khorramabad in western Iran.

The unmissable eight-towered monument seems particularly dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

Lorestan is a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring. The region was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AFM