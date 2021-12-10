William Von Hippel’s “The Social Leap” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Social Leap: The New Evolutionary Science of Who We Are, Where We Come From, and What Makes Us Happy” by American scholar William von Hippel has been published in Persian.

Now is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Meisam Amini.

In the compelling popular science tradition of Sapiens and Guns, Germs, and Steel, this book is a groundbreaking and eye-opening exploration that applies evolutionary science to provide a new perspective on human psychology, revealing how major challenges from our past have shaped some of the most fundamental aspects of our being.

The most fundamental aspects of our lives, from leadership and innovation to aggression and happiness, were permanently altered by the “social leap” our ancestors made from the rainforest to the savannah.

Their struggle to survive on the open grasslands required a shift from individualism to a new form of collectivism, which forever altered the way our mind works. It changed the way we fight and our proclivity to make peace, it changed the way we lead and the way we follow, it made us innovative but not inventive, it created a new kind of social intelligence, and it led to new sources of life satisfaction.

In “The Social Leap”, Von Hippel lays out this revolutionary hypothesis, tracing human development through three critical evolutionary inflection points to explain how events in our distant past shape our lives today.

From the mundane, such as why we exaggerate, to the surprising, such as why we believe our own lies and why fame and fortune are as likely to bring misery as happiness, the implications are far reaching and extraordinary.

Blending anthropology, biology, history and psychology with evolutionary science, “The Social Leap” is a fresh and provocative look at our species that provides new clues about who we are, what makes us happy, and how to use this knowledge to improve our lives.

Photo: This combination photo shows writer William von Hippel and the front cover of the Persian translation of his book, “The Social Leap”.

MMS/YAW