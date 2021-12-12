Ayatollah Khamenei calls for rebuilding health network

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has emphasized the need for rebuilding the country’s health network as a prerequisite for reducing treatment costs and improving medical services.

The Leader also called for equitable dispatching of physicians to different parts of the country.

He made the remarks in a meeting on Sunday with a group of exemplary nurses and families of healthcare workers who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a shortage of nurses in the country, saying that special attention should be paid to their job security, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing out to very good achievements of the health sector over the past years, he noted: “Of course, treatment is necessary, but prevention is better. So, the health network should be rebuilt and reinforced in order to improve medical services at lower costs.”

“The nursing profession brings security and a feeling of surety. Whose surety? Firstly, the patients. Secondly, the patient’s family. Thirdly, all of the people’s. Without nurses, everyone would feel anxious and be worried.”

In April 2020, Ayatollah Khamenei lauded the sacrifices made by health professionals, saying in fighting the coronavirus outbreak they have placed their lives and health at the service of the people.

He praised the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as a "test” facing the entire world.

“By enduring the hardship of being away from their family, even during the Nowruz holidays, and by tolerating the pressures resulting from treating patients in critical condition, the health professionals of the country placed their lives and their health at the service of the people.”

“This very significant matter will leave a good memory in the minds of the people of Iran,” added the Leader, according to his official website.

MG

