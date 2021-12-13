Restoration begins on Qajar-era mansion in Bushehr

TEHRAN – A restoration project has been commenced on the Qajar-era (1789-1925) Malek Mansion in southwestern Bushehr province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of 43 billion rials (about $1.1 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, Mohammad Hossein Arastuzadeh said on Sunday.

The project involves strengthening the building’s foundation and walls as well as repairing its façade ornamentation, the official added.

Carried out by the private sector, the project is estimated to come to an end within eight months, he noted.

The mansion is planned to turn into a cultural center after being fully restored, he explained.

Also known as Malek al-Tojar Mansion, the structure was built by French architects using local and indigenous materials.

Covering an area of 4,000 square meters, the mansion was registered on the national heritage list in 1998.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, and Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AFM



