EU to boost cooperation with Iran on disaster management

TEHRAN – The European Union (EU) and the Iranian Red Crescent Society will enhance cooperation to reduce the risk of natural incidents and disasters as well as dealing with crises and droughts.

A six-member EU delegation, led by Sarah Rinaldi, head of the Middle East and Central Asia office of the European Commission's international partnerships, met Mansoureh Bagheri, IRCS deputy director for international affairs and humanitarian law, on Saturday.

The officials discussed joint cooperation to respond to the two drought crises in the country and the influx of Afghan refugees to the eastern borders of Iran due to the recent hostilities.

Of course, planning to respond to crises was based on the experience of the IRCS, such as relief services during floods caused by climate change in recent years and relief for those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes, IRNA reported on Monday.

At this meeting, the issue of EU participation in disaster risk reduction programs in Iran was raised, which was well received by both parties.

On November 13, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its humanitarian services.

Also in July, the EU allotted €15 million in humanitarian aid to support those most affected by man-made crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-induced, and other natural disasters in Iran.

FB/MG