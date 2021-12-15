Intl. conference on environmental health kicks off

TEHRAN – The 5th international conference and the 24th national conference on environmental health began on Tuesday in the city of Kashan, Isfahan province.

Eight prominent professors from Spain, Switzerland, Germany, the United States, France, and Portugal will speak at the three-day conference, which takes place on the occasion of Research and Technology Week (December 15-18).

Holding training workshops, environmental health festival and granting prizes to top researchers in the field of environmental health, and setting future environmental health policies are among the programs of the international event.

The role of environmental health in the prevention and control of emerging and reemerging diseases with emphasis on Covid-19, the environmental burden of disease, national and global environmental health challenges: foresight, controlling and management methods, creating wealth and sustainable dynamics in environmental health, biomonitoring of environmental pollutants and environmental pollution control technologies are among the topics to be discussed.

The conference is hosted by Kashan University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Iranian Scientific Association of Environmental Health, and the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

FB/MG

