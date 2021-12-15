Iran’s biggest capital market support center launched

TEHRAN - Mofid Securities, one of Iran’s top brokerage firms, has established the country’s biggest support center to provide various services to people active in the capital market, Mehr News Agency reported.

As reported, the center was launched on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Deputy Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Alireza Naserpour.

Mofid Brokerage support center is aimed at educating, supporting, and solving technical issues faced by stock exchange shareholders.

Using advanced technologies, the center provides its services through all communication channels, including calls, emails, comments on social networks, and message boards of online trading systems.

As reported, four trillion rials (about $13.4 million) has been invested in this center which has created direct jobs for over 600 people.

