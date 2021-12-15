When a river flows through scorching desert

Situated in the heart of Iranian plateau, the UNESCO-registered Lut Desert conjures up scenes of barrenness, scorching heat, and thirsty landscape. But there is something that surprises every visitor; the existence of a wide river flowing through the desert.

Rud Shour (The Salt River) is the only permanent one that runs deep into the desert with a constant change of its bed. It originates from the mountains of the northwest of Birjand to cover some 200 km distance. If you are a nature lover this is what you want to see and explore!

Also called Dasht-e Lut (“Emptiness Plain”), the salt desert is encircled by the provinces of Kerman and Sistan- Baluchestan, and South Khorasan. Seven years of satellite temperature data analyzed by NASA showed Lut was the hottest spot on Earth with a temperature of 70.7°C in 2005.

AFM