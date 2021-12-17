Qazvin show features indigenous crafts, dishes, souvenirs

TEHRAN – Tens of local craftspeople, chefs, and artists have put on show their routine work at a week-long exhibit in Qazvin.

The exhibit turns the spotlight on enamels, pottery and ceramics, leatherwork, kilim carpets, embossed metalwork, woodwork, various kinds of cookies, and traditional foods to name a few.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

The exhibition will be running through December 21 at Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai that has long been a place for visitors who want to experience the culture, culinary, and hospitality of the west-central province.

AFM