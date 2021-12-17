Vienna talks adjourned, participants vow to resume by year’s end

TEHRAN — The latest round of the Vienna talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran was adjourned Friday following a new draft that Iran and the P4+1 have agreed on.

Participants said they intend to resume talks quickly, though they haven’t yet decided on a date. China’s top negotiator, Wang Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.”

Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, echoed that, saying: “I hope it will be during 2021.”

The new round of talks between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — started on November 29, after a break of more than five months due to the transition of power in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegates returned home to consult with their governments, although the Iranian team made it clear that it has the authority from Tehran to remain in Vienna as long as necessary.

“For the eighth round, we have a lot of work ahead, a very complex task, I have to say,” Mora said. “Difficult political decisions have to be taken.”

The United States is participating indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.