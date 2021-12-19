Basic goods unloading at ports up 25%

TEHRAN – Unloading of basic goods at the port of Iran has risen 25 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), as compared to the previous year, the head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced on Sunday.

The highest amount of import of basic goods was related to Imam Khomeini port (in southwestern Khuzestan province), Ali-Akbar Safaei noted.

"Currently, 17 ships are unloading and loading goods at the same time," he said, adding, "We need 75,000 trucks to distribute basic goods."

“We unload the basic goods in the shortest time and we do not have to worry about the supply of the basic goods”, the official added.

"We will use the power of all knowledge-based companies to supply spare parts as well as low-sulfur fuel," the PMO head said, adding, "One of our main plans is to increase and prosper trade."

According to the data released by Transport and Urban Development Ministry, 16.85 million tons (mt) of basic goods were cleared from the country’s ports in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21).

Earlier in May, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had ordered the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to take the necessary measures to accelerate the clearance of basic goods deposited at the country’s customs.

According to IRICA Deputy Head Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, in a meeting of the government economic coordination headquarters, some problems and issues were raised regarding the clearance of goods in the country’s customs, and a report was presented to the president.

Following the mentioned meeting, Rouhani issued a decree ordering to investigate and resolve the mentioned problems and also agreed with the IRICA and Industry Ministry’s proposals in this regard.

MA/MA