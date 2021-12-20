TEDPIX up 9,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 9,841 points to 1.301 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.004 billion securities worth 35.154 trillion rials (about $121.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 11,274 points, and the second market’s index gained 7,031 points.

TEDPIX lost 56,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.293 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said that in addition to the specific budget line provided in the next fiscal year budget bill, Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund is expected to be provided a much bigger funding, approximately 10 times the allocated figure in the national budget bill, through the transfer of shares and other financing methods so that it can do its job.

MA/MA