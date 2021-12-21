A Blunder Changed the Fate of the Struggle; The Referee Apologizes

The BKFC Thailand 1 (The Game Changer) was held on Saturday night, December 18 at the Royal Cliff Hotel in Pattaya (Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall). In the co-main event, Reza Goodary faced Sirimongkhon Lamthuam, the legendary WBC, WBU, WBA, WBO and IBO boxing world champion, who ended up in favor of the Thai opponent due to a gross mistake of the referee.

Goodary won the first and second rounds and lost the third and fourth rounds by a small margin. But the fifth round was won with complete dominance and a large difference until the referee mistakenly started counting KO, this was while Reza had just lost his balance and was slipping. After the Venum team's technical staff protested and re-examined, the referee apologized and admitted his mistake.

"It was a great honor for me to fight Sirimongkhon. He is one of the best boxers in the world and good morals fighter," Goodary said.

"I do not comment on whether I lost or won. My actions should be judged by others. I am not used to going back. I will prepare for the next fight on March 12," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Reza Goodary, a fighter in the semi-heavyweight division of Venum Training Camp Thailand, fought in the fifth different style. He has entered the boxing ring for the first time after karate, grappling, Muay Thai, and Brazilian jujitsu. He had previously announced would continue training in the United States in 2022. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.